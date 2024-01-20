SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Trading Down 6.1%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.80. 314,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,361% from the average session volume of 21,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

SinglePoint Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $221,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.31.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

