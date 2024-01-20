SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Financial Analysis

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -38.21% -8.74% -8.30% Kopin -44.13% -56.61% -36.42%

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SiTime and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SiTime currently has a consensus target price of $144.29, suggesting a potential upside of 19.00%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than SiTime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 9.41 $23.25 million ($2.81) -43.15 Kopin $47.40 million 4.85 -$19.33 million ($0.19) -10.58

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SiTime beats Kopin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

