Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $67.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SKY opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $77.75.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

