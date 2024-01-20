Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $34.56 Average PT from Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 352,971 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,911,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 205.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 530,045 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.