Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 734,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

