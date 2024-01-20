Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 130,252 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 61.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Tesla by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tesla by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.19. The company had a trading volume of 102,260,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,578,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $674.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.36. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.