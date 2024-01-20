Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $193.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.76. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,879,056. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.