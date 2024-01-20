Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 2,015 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 51.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,541 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $2,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 126.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 436,742 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 277,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $795.60 million, a P/E ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.35. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.16.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

