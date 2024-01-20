Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 419,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 177,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 21.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 677.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

