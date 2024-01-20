Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 190 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,726.19 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,735.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,574.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,374.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.