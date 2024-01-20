Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Up 1.9 %

Comcast stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

