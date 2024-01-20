Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $826.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $741.80 and a 200-day moving average of $680.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $456.82 and a 12 month high of $828.56.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

