Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,982.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.45.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

