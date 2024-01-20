Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9,686.25

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,686.25 ($123.25) and traded as high as GBX 9,794 ($124.62). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at GBX 9,696 ($123.37), with a volume of 159,871 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.33) to £111 ($141.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The firm has a market cap of £7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,365.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,684.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,681.27.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Constance Baroudel bought 300 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,162 ($116.58) per share, for a total transaction of £27,486 ($34,973.92). In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($113.39) per share, with a total value of £99,981.42 ($127,219.01). Also, insider Constance Baroudel bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($116.58) per share, with a total value of £27,486 ($34,973.92). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

