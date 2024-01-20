Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after acquiring an additional 214,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 200,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,833 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,653,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,441,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 265,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 244,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

