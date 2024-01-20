Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

CRM stock opened at $281.12 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.30 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.