St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading 7.5% Higher

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.