Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,167 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Starbucks worth $249,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.