STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Set at C$6.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.25 target price on STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$295.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.00.

In related news, Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

