Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.30.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,700,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 222,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

