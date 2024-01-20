Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.