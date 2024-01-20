StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $17,835,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 539.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 725,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 611,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 68.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.