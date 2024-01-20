StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 7.7 %

AWX opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

