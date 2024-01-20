StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

