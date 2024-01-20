StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

