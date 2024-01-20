StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Further Reading
