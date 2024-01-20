StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.91.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.