StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.91.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

