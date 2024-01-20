StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

