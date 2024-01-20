StockNews.com Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.55.

EPR Properties stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

