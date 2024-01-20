StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FC. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

FC stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $62,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

