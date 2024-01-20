StockNews.com Upgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWD. UBS Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Woodward stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

