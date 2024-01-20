Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading 0% Higher

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.