Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $16.98 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018741 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.67 or 1.00060790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011380 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00219718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024061 USD and is down -33.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

