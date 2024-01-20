Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SMMF opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $419.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

