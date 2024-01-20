Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SMMF opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $419.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
