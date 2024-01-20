SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.44.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
