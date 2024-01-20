SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.44.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

