Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

SG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of SG stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,525 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $55,747.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,651.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $464,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

