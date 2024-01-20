Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.62.

TGT opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

