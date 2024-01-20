Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Financial Contrast

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 30.10 -$62.09 million ($3.82) -6.15 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.28 million ($0.44) -0.64

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 83.99%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,463.79%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.14% -48.01% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -310.78%

Volatility and Risk

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

