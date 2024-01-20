Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Ira Sochet Sells 459,015 Shares

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $9,143,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $30.20 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

