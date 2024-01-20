Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 438,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

