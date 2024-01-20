Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Belden worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $264,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 49.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Belden Stock Up 0.7 %

BDC stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.24%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

