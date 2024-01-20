TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,263,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,554 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,540,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 888,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,133,000 after purchasing an additional 999,705 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $18.33 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

