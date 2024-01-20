TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.87.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
NYSE TIXT opened at $8.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.83 million, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.85.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
Read More
