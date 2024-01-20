TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0269 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $241.24 million and $21.02 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00078085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00026716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001450 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,191,798 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,940,575 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.