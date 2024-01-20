Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

TCBI stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,066 shares of company stock worth $672,186 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

