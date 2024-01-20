Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Reduced by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 693,333 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $6.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.65. 13,345,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,595. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

