TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 998 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,318.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 127,105 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJR opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

