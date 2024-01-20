TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 955 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 207,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

