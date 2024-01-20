TFO Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 46,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 145,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

