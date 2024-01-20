The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,104,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Allstate stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

