The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,345,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,416. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

